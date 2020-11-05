Three More Valley Games Canceled Due To COVID

RIO GRANDE VALLEY - Three more RGV games were taken off this Friday's schedule due to COVID-19 reasons. PSJA Southwest and PSJA Memorial will not play their game due to positive cases and will need to make up the game within the final three weeks of the season.

Rio Grande City CISD also announced that they had positive tests in their programs and will not play their scheduled game against San Antonio Southside. The district did not indicate if the game will be made up.

Finally, Port Isabel's season ended after they were forced to quarantine after possible interaction with individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19. Raymondville is looking for an opponent after the Tarpons were forced to cancel.