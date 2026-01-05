Three people in custody, one person at large following vehicle pursuit in Brownsville
Three people are in custody and one person is still at large following a vehicle pursuit in Brownsville., according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.
The pursuit began in the area of Alton Gloor and Military Highway on Monday.
A Texas Department of Public Safety trooper was working with the U.S. Border Patrol when they observed a Ford F-150 "being involved in human smuggling," according to DPS spokesperson Sgt. Maria Hernandez.
Hernandez said the trooper attempted to initiate a traffic stop, but the driver fled. The pursuit came to an end in the area of Bonita Drive and Resaca Drive.
It is unknown how many occupants were inside the vehicle, according to Hernandez. Border Patrol took custody of the three individuals apprehended, and the search for the driver continues.
