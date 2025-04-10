x

Thursday, April 10, 2025: Breezy and warm with highs in the 80s

Thursday, April 10, 2025: Breezy and warm with highs in the 80s
6 hours 54 minutes 4 seconds ago Thursday, April 10 2025 Apr 10, 2025 April 10, 2025 10:45 AM April 10, 2025 in Weather

Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. 

You can also follow our KRGV First Warn 5 Weather team on Facebook and X

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days