x

Thursday, Aug. 14, 2025: Hot and breezy, temps in the 100s

Thursday, Aug. 14, 2025: Hot and breezy, temps in the 100s
4 hours 24 minutes 34 seconds ago Thursday, August 14 2025 Aug 14, 2025 August 14, 2025 8:23 AM August 14, 2025 in News - Local

Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. 

You can also follow our KRGV First Warn 5 Weather team on Facebook and Twitter

Report a Typo

More News

Radar
7 Days