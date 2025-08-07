Thursday, August 7, 2025: Hot and muggy, temps in the 100s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone.
You can also follow our KRGV First Warn 5 Weather team on Facebook and Twitter.
More News
News Video
-
City of Donna holds third annual Purple Heart Day
-
City of Pharr hosts Small Business Summit
-
Rep. Vicente Gonzalez speaks at Ninos Head Start conference at South Padre...
-
Migrant shelter in McAllen may see increase in asylum seekers following court...
-
Man pleads guilty in connection with 2023 murder of Mission woman