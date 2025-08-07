x

Thursday, August 7, 2025: Hot and muggy, temps in the 100s

Thursday, August 7, 2025: Hot and muggy, temps in the 100s
8 hours 43 seconds ago Thursday, August 07 2025 Aug 7, 2025 August 07, 2025 7:39 AM August 07, 2025 in News - Local

Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. 

You can also follow our KRGV First Warn 5 Weather team on Facebook and Twitter

Report a Typo

More News

Radar
7 Days