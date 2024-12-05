Thursday, Dec. 5, 2024: Late showers, temps in the 70s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone.
You can also follow our KRGV First Warn 5 Weather team on Facebook and Twitter.
More News
News Video
-
Edinburg police pushing residents to drive safe during holiday season
-
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2024: Late showers, temps in the 70s
-
McAllen official discusses holiday parade's $1.2 million price tag
-
Weslaco police debunk social media post about alleged serial killer in the...
-
San Benito man sentenced after attempting to run over FBI agent
Sports Video
-
UTRGV women's basketball falls to Abilene Christian in final non-conference game
-
RGV Vipers deliver gifts while visiting patients at DHR Health and Driscoll
-
St. Joseph Academy star OL Diego De La Cruz officially commits to...
-
RGV High School Basketball: December 3, 2024
-
UTRGV volleyball gearing up for NIVC tournament