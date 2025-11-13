Thursday, Nov. 13, 2025: Warm and breezy with highs in the 80s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone.
You can also follow our KRGV First Warn 5 Weather team on Facebook and X.
More News
Sports Video
-
RGV Vipers VIP Slam Dunk event with Driscoll Health
-
Band of the Week 2025: Donna High School
-
Playmakers - Week 11 of 2025 Valley High School Football Part 2
-
Playmakers - Week 11 of 2025 Valley High School Football Part 1
-
UTRGV football travels to Lake Charles to take on McNeese this Saturday