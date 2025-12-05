Elsa police: Fentanyl-laced vape pen cartridges circulating locally

Fentanyl-laced vape pen cartridges are believed to be circulating in the area and may already be in the hands of teenagers, the Elsa Police Department warned.

On Friday, Elsa Police Chief Robert McGinnis said the warning was issued after vape pen cartridges brought to the department tested positive for fentanyl.

According to McGinnis, a man brought in a vape pen to police and said his adult nephews “would act out of character” and suspected the vape pen had something to do with it.

The vape pen liquid was then tested and it came out positive for fentanyl, McGinnis said.

“Fentanyl is a powerful and potentially deadly synthetic opioid. Even the smallest amount can cause life-threatening medical emergencies, including respiratory failure and death,” the department said in a social media post. “When mixed into vape cartridges, the risk of accidental overdose becomes extremely high — especially for unsuspecting users.”

McGinnis said the department is working with a state agency in the investigation, and that no arrests have been made.

“We urge parents and guardians to talk with their children immediately about the dangers of vaping unknown or unregulated substances,” police said. “Community members should stay vigilant and report any suspicious vape cartridges or related activity to the Elsa Police Department.”

Those with any information on the case are urged to call the Elsa Police Department at 956-262-4721.