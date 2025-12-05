Victim in fatal Pharr expressway crash was pinned between two vehicles, records say

The 26-year-old man who died as a result of a Nov. 29 crash on the expressway in Pharr was pinned between the two vehicles involved in the crash, a criminal complaint obtained by Channel 5 News states.

Edinburg man Alejandro Trevino, 20, was previously identified as the suspected drunk driver who police said was responsible for the crash that hospitalized one other person.

According to the criminal complaint, police responded to the crash at the 5100 block of North Interstate 69-C on Nov. 29 at about 1:30 a.m.

Police at the scene found Israel Guadalupe Fuentes unconscious and pinned between a Chevrolet Silverado and a Toyota Tundra with “severe injuries to his legs,” the complaint said.

Fuentes died at the hospital.

According to the complaint, Trevino told police he was driving the Toyota Tundra when he struck the other vehicle, adding that he didn’t see it.

A woman in the Chevrolet Silverado was found with a broken arm and was bleeding from her mouth, the complaint said.

Trevino admitted to consuming alcohol “hours ago,” the complaint added.

The officer at the scene “noticed several signs of intoxication such as red bloodshot eyes, slurred speech and the smell of alcohol emitting from his breath,” the complaint stated.

Trevino was arrested after failing a field sobriety test, the complaint said. He was charged with intoxication manslaughter and intoxication assault and had his bond set at $150,000.

Hidalgo County jail records show that Trevino was released from bond on Nov. 30.