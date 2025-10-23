x

Thursday, Oct. 23, 2025: Sunny and warm with highs in the 90s

Thursday, Oct. 23, 2025: Sunny and warm with highs in the 90s
6 hours 33 minutes 2 seconds ago Thursday, October 23 2025 Oct 23, 2025 October 23, 2025 11:27 AM October 23, 2025 in Weather

Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. 

You can also follow our KRGV First Warn 5 Weather team on Facebook and X.

Report a Typo

More News

Radar
7 Days