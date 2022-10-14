Ticket pickup for city of Pharr's Trail of Terror starts today
The city of Pharr is getting ready for its Trail of Terror event on Oct. 21.
While the event is still a week away, ticket pickup for the Trail of Terror begins Friday, Oct. 14.
The free tickets can be picked up at the Pharr One building located at 1121 E. Nolana Loop from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. One ticket is good for six people.
For more information, call 956-402-4652.
