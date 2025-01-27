Tienda de anime en McAllen presenta su galería de productos disponibles
Fátima Valle, representante de Anime Boom, visita Noticias RGV para invitar a la comunidad para compartirnos sobre los productos de anime, manga y todo lo conocido como 'Kawaii' de origen asiático que se pueden encontrar y disfrutar en la tienda situada en McAllen.
Ubicación: 4619 N 10th St McAllen, TX 78504
Número de contacto: (956) 627-1252
Vea el video para la entrevista completa.
More News
News Video
-
Consumer Reports: Sugar substitutes are everywhere
-
Matamoros preparing for arrival of more migrants
-
Dozens of deported migrants handed over Mexican immigration officials at Hidalgo International...
-
State troops arrive in the Valley after Abbott announces border reinforcements
-
Shots fired at Border Patrol agents in Starr County
Sports Video
-
UTRGV baseball holds first official practice for 2025 season
-
McAllen High OL Maddox Braxton signs with Tufts
-
Jose Villareal & Ramon Zuniga shine in wins for Economedes & Lopez...
-
Vela takes down McAllen High in overtime to say undefeated in district
-
Pioneer & PSJA Memorial Cheer win bronze at UIL State