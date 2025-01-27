x

Tienda de anime en McAllen presenta su galería de productos disponibles

Monday, January 27 2025

Fátima Valle, representante de Anime Boom, visita Noticias RGV para invitar a la comunidad para compartirnos sobre los productos de anime, manga y todo lo conocido como 'Kawaii' de origen asiático que se pueden encontrar y disfrutar en la tienda situada en McAllen.

Ubicación: 4619 N 10th St McAllen, TX 78504

Número de contacto: (956) 627-1252

Vea el video para la entrevista completa. 

