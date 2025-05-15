x

Tienda de galletas en Brownsville elabora postres gourmet

Thursday, May 15 2025

Cookiedo es una tienda que elabora galletas, postres gourmet, macarons, porciones de pastel, brownies y más.

Invitada: Anaiss Galván, propietaria.

Número de contacto: (956) 538-7290. 

Ubicación: 7838 Ruben M Torres Blvd, Brownsville. 

Vea el video para la entrevista completa. 

