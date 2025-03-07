x

Tienda en Brownsville ofrece accesorios y carteras personalizadas

Girl Gang Shop BTX es una tienda que ofrece accesorios dirigidos a todas las chicas del Valle.

Invitada: Victoria Valenzuela/ propietaria

Ubicación: 2500 E Price Rd Suite 700, Brownsville 

Número de contacto: (956) 589-5151

Vea el video para la entrevista completa. 

