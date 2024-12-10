Tim's Coats raises nearly $30K as deadline approaches

It's the last day to donate to Tim's Coats.

The campaign has raised $28,199.74 to help keep people in the Rio Grande Valley warm this winter.

Channel 5 has partnered with the Salvation Army and Catholic Charities to buy new coats for people in need across the Valley. Every dollar raised will go towards these new coats.

The deadline to donate is 10 p.m. Tuesday night. Scan the QR code in the video above to give a donation, or click here.