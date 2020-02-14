Top scorers face off in Houston-Dallas matchup

By The Associated Press



Dallas Mavericks (29-18, fifth in the Western Conference) vs. Houston Rockets (29-18, sixth in the Western Conference)

Houston; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: A pair of the league's top scorers, James Harden and Luka Doncic, meet when Houston and Dallas hit the court. Harden is first in the NBA averaging 35.7 points per game and Doncic is fifth in the league averaging 28.8 points per game.

The Rockets are 4-4 against the rest of their division. Houston ranks seventh in the league with 14.4 fast break points per game led by Russell Westbrook averaging 4.6.

The Mavericks are 7-0 against opponents in the Southwest Division. Dallas is second in the Western Conference scoring 116.1 points per game while shooting 46.1 percent.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Mavericks won 137-123 in the last matchup on Nov. 24. Doncic led Dallas with 41 points, and Harden led Houston with 32 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Westbrook leads the Rockets with 7.4 assists and scores 26.3 points per game. Harden has averaged 20.6 points and 4.8 assists over the last 10 games for Houston.

Doncic leads the Mavericks averaging 8.7 assists while scoring 28.8 points per game. Seth Curry is shooting 49.1 percent and has averaged 12.4 points over the last 10 games for Dallas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockets: 4-6, averaging 117.8 points, 44.8 rebounds, 21.6 assists, 7.8 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.7 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 117.1 points on 46.8 percent shooting.

Mavericks: 6-4, averaging 115.2 points, 46.7 rebounds, 21.6 assists, five steals and four blocks per game while shooting 46.1 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.9 points on 47.0 percent shooting.

INJURIES: Rockets: Gerald Green: out (left foot), Nene: out (adductor strain).

Mavericks: Dwight Powell: out for season (achilles).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

