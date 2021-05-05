Toros Hope for 2-0 Start Against San Diego Thursday
EDINBURG - The Toros were back on the practice fields on Tuesday getting ready for their season match of the year when they host San Diego Loyal FC at HEB Park Thursday night. Wilmer Cabrera spoke to the media on Tuesday and said the team needs to continue to improve in a variety of areas before he could consider them a complete team.
