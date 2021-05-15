Toros President Ron Patel Resigns
EDINBURG - Toros President Ron Patel no longer holds that title with the organization after a seemingly abrupt resignation on Thursday.
KRGV broke the news of Patel's departure Thursday afternoon and the organization later released a statement confirming his departure.
The organization didn't provide any further details about Patel's departure other than it was a resignation and not a dismissal. A source within the RGV organization said that the departure was amicable and that the two sides still have a positive relationship.
BREAKING: According to multiple sources, @RGVFC Team President Ron Patel has left the organization. An announcement on his departure from the team could come as soon as today.— Alex Del Barrio (@alexdelbarrio) May 13, 2021
I am told by one source that it was an amicable departure.
More details to come#USL #RGVFC
President Ron Patel has announced his resignation from his position as President of Rio Grande Valley FC. pic.twitter.com/bP4myJEJLL— Rio Grande Valley FC (@RGVFC) May 13, 2021