Toros President Ron Patel Resigns

3 hours 46 minutes 19 seconds ago Saturday, May 15 2021 May 15, 2021 May 15, 2021 12:09 AM May 15, 2021 in Sports
By: Alex Del Barrio

EDINBURG - Toros President Ron Patel no longer holds that title with the organization after a seemingly abrupt resignation on Thursday.

KRGV broke the news of Patel's departure Thursday afternoon and the organization later released a statement confirming his departure. 

The organization didn't provide any further details about Patel's departure other than it was a resignation and not a dismissal. A source within the RGV organization said that the departure was amicable and that the two sides still have a positive relationship.

