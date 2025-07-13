Tow truck drivers pay respects to Harlingen crash victim

Dozens of tow truck drivers and community members showed up to pay their respects to one of their own on Saturday.

David Zapata was laid rest in Weslaco. He was killed on Tuesday in Harlingen by an alleged drunk driver. Records show the driver hit Zapata while he was working on the expressway.

"This really just hits home because it really could've been any one of us," Stealth Auto Recovery tow truck supervisor Hugo Salinas said.

Many drivers say they're left feeling sad and scared over the situation.

The road leading up to Highland Memorial Park Cemetery was lined with hundreds of tow truck drivers, many coming from different cities around the Rio Grande Valley.

RELATED STORY: Community reacts after tow truck driver killed in Harlingen crash

Salinas helped organize the tow trucker drivers showing up to the funeral. He says the main message for is for drivers to move over and slow down.

"We just want the public to just please respect the tow trucks like they are a police vehicle or emergency response vehicle, so this won't happen again," Salinas said. "And we want them to take care of us like we take care of them."

A reminder, the Move Over Slow Down law in Texas requires drivers to change lanes or reduce their speed 20 miles below the speed limit when they see emergency vehicles on the road.

If you break the law, you could face a fine and possible jail time.

Watch the video above for the full story.