Traffic at Los Indios International Bridge blocking resident from home

The long line of big rigs hoping to cross into Mexico through the Los Indios International Bridge is impacting local residents.

Harlingen resident Francisco Garza, who lives three miles from the bridge, said his driveway has been blocked by the trucks.

“They just block the entire driveway, and now we don't know what to do,” Garza said.

Garza said he’s seen the Cameron County Sheriff's Office helping with traffic control - but he's still worried.

RELATED: Law enforcement officers conducting traffic at Los Indios International Bridge due to long lines

“We're afraid because sometimes we can't see who's coming and who's not coming. We might go out and someone might hit us," Garza said.

Cameron County Sheriff Eric Garza some trucks have been forced to park alongside the road overnight.

RELATED: Gov. Abbott scales back enhanced vehicle inspections at one Texas bridge