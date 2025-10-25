Training like the Vaqueros: A look at practice with outside linbackers coach
Take an inside look at what it's like on the practice field for the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros.
The KRGV Sports Team checked out the defensive side of the ball with Outside Linebackers Coach James Lockhart IV.
Watch the video above for the full story.
More News
News Video
-
Southland Conference commissioner talks UTRGV football
-
Training like the Vaqueros: A look at practice with outside linbackers coach
-
UTRGV football coach talks first ever homecoming week in program history
-
Funeral services announced for South Texas ISD student killed in Donna crash
-
Drainage project completed in Primera
Sports Video
-
Southland Conference commissioner talks UTRGV football
-
Training like the Vaqueros: A look at practice with outside linbackers coach
-
UTRGV football coach talks first ever homecoming week in program history
-
First & Goal: Highlights from Friday Oct. 24, 2025 Part 2
-
First & Goal: Highlights from Friday Oct. 24, 2025 Part 1