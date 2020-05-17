Transportation agency hacked in 2nd Texas government attack

DALLAS (AP) - Texas’ transportation agency has become the second part of the state government to be hit by a ransomware attack in recent days. The Texas Department of Transportation says on Thursday someone hacked into its network in a "ransomware event.” The agency's website states that some features are unavailable due to technical difficulties. The hack comes days after another ransomware attack that took down the websites and case management systems of Texas’ appellate and high courts. It is not clear what functions were affected and the department did not respond to requests for comment Sunday. It says the FBI is investigating.

