Trial date set for man charged in deadly wrong-way causeway crash

A trial date was announced for the McAllen man accused of drunkenly driving the wrong way on the Queen Isabella Memorial Causeway last year and killing a 20-year-old woman.

Hugo Ernesto Lara’s trial will go before a jury on Monday, Oct. 13, 2025, court records show.

Lara was arrested following the June 2, 2024, that killed Mariah Desiree Enriquez.

According to a news release from the Texas Department of Public Safety, Lara was driving westbound on the eastbound lanes of the causeway when he crashed into a vehicle that Enriquez was driving. She died at the scene.

Shortly after the crash, a wrongful death lawsuit was filed against Lara. The lawsuit said Lara was at South Padre Island celebrating his birthday when he got “highly intoxicated” and decided to drive back to McAllen, causing the crash.

An attorney for Enriquez’s family said Lara had two prior DWI arrests and allegedly refused field sobriety tests and breath and blood tests following the crash.

Lara faces a charge of intoxication manslaughter with a vehicle, punishable by up to 20 years in prison.