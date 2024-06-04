Mother seeks justice for daughter killed in causeway crash at South Padre Island

An Edinburg mother is grieving after losing her daughter in a vehicle crash on the Queen Isabella Causeway at South Padre Island.

Mariah Desiree Enriquez was killed after she was hit by a driver who authorities say was driving in the wrong direction.

"I'm asking myself why? I will never get that answer, I will never get that answer, but now I know I have an angel watching over me," Mariah's mother, Cynthia Hernandez, said.

RELATED STORY: DPS: McAllen man arrested following deadly crash on the Queen Isabella causeway

Mariah was the oldest of three daughters and her mother, Cynthia, is remembering her by one of the traits she wore best, her smile.

"She was always had a smile around her friends, her family, her cheesy smile. That's what people knew about her. She was a happy person always," Cynthia said.

Early Sunday morning, law enforcement knocked on Cynthia's door and gave her news that would change her world forever.

"The troopers came and knocked on my door with the information that she had suddenly passed," Cynthia said. "I was just like, you know, like what, are you kidding me? Are you actually telling me my daughter passed away?"

Cynthia says Mariah was on her way to South Padre Island to stay with friends. Instead, Texas Department of Public Safety investigators say Mariah's car was hit by a truck driving the wrong direction on the Queen Isabella Causeway.

Now, the Hernandez family has to find a way to navigate without Mariah's kindness, laughter and smile. A task Cynthia says will be easier with the support of those around her.