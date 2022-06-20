Truck Belonging to Missing Teens Found Burning near FM 755

ROMA – A Starr Co. family is asking the public to help locate two missing teenagers.

Mario Alberto Garza, 17, and Rosbel Garza, 19, have not been seen since Wednesday morning. Their mother told CHANNEL 5 NEWS they never picked up her phone calls.

Deputies said they responded to a call of a vehicle on fire on La Sagunada Road near FM 755 the same day they were reported missing by family. By the time they arrived, officials found a grey Dodge Dakota single cab truck completely burnt.

Investigators said the truck was driven into a mesquite tree in the property by ramming through a gate.

Anyone with information about the teens’ whereabouts can call the Starr County Sheriff’s Office at 956-487-5571.