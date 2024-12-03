Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2024: Spotty thunderstorms, temps in the 70s
More News
News Video
Christmas arrives at John Knox Village in Weslaco
Early voting for runoff elections underway in Harlingen, Weslaco
Valley travelers react to cabin service changes at Southwest Airlines
Brownsville police warn businesses of an increase in burglaries during the holidays
Sports Video
Whitmore, Williams, and Nowell catch fire in Vipers clutch win over Blue
RGV High School Basketball: November 26, 2024
UTRGV finishes with five players in double figures in win over Le...
Kade Hackerott's 18 points leads UTRGV to blowout win over St. Mary's
Five Star Plays 2024 - Area Round