x

Tuesday, Nov. 4, 2025: Sunny and warm with highs in the 80s

Tuesday, Nov. 4, 2025: Sunny and warm with highs in the 80s
38 minutes 21 seconds ago Tuesday, November 04 2025 Nov 4, 2025 November 04, 2025 11:04 AM November 04, 2025 in Weather

Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. 

You can also follow our KRGV First Warn 5 Weather team on Facebook and X

Report a Typo

More News

Radar
7 Days