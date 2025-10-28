x

Tuesday, Oct. 28, 2025: Hot afternoon, late rain and highs in the 90s

Tuesday, Oct. 28, 2025: Hot afternoon, late rain and highs in the 90s
40 minutes 49 seconds ago Tuesday, October 28 2025 Oct 28, 2025 October 28, 2025 10:56 AM October 28, 2025 in Weather

Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. 

You can also follow our KRGV First Warn 5 Weather team on Facebook and X

Report a Typo

More News

Radar
7 Days