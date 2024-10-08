Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2024: Not as humid with temperatures in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone.
You can also follow our KRGV First Warn 5 Weather team on Facebook and X.
More News
News Video
-
McAllen proposal will make way for more mixed-use buildings
-
Police: Juvenile arrested following Weslaco robbery
-
Relatives continue testifying in ‘El Gallito’ murder trial
-
Records: Government-contracted employee arrested after attempting to illegally transport 39 migrants in...
-
Community celebrates life of fallen Cameron County deputy constable
Sports Video
-
Five Star Plays 2024 - Week 6
-
St. Joseph Academy ring ceremony for state champion boys soccer team
-
Weslaco Museum honors Lady Panthers softball team with special exhibit
-
First & Goal: Highlights from Friday, Oct. 4, 2024
-
Storm Montoya sets school touchdown record in Brownsville Veterans win over Pioneer