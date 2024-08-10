x

TWO-A-DAY: JUAREZ - LINCOLN

Saturday, August 10 2024

Juarez - Lincoln is looking to overcome a 4-year winning drought under new Head Coach Daniel Cortez.

It all starts with a culture and mental change.

"We're preaching positive energy equals positive results. If we do things the right way, with good intentions, go hard in practice, take care of business in the classroom the results will be there." said Cortez. 

