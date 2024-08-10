TWO-A-DAY: JUAREZ - LINCOLN
Juarez - Lincoln is looking to overcome a 4-year winning drought under new Head Coach Daniel Cortez.
It all starts with a culture and mental change.
"We're preaching positive energy equals positive results. If we do things the right way, with good intentions, go hard in practice, take care of business in the classroom the results will be there." said Cortez.
More News
News Video
-
Sheriff’s office: Harlingen man confesses to having narcotics and a handgun following...
-
South Padre Island ranked among the five best fishing spots in Texas
-
Mercedes ISD starting the school year with new security enhancements
-
Consolidated campuses at Brownsville ISD prepare for first day of school
-
Abbott instructs Texas hospitals to collect data on immigration status of patients