Two-a-Day Tour 2025: Mercedes Tigers

The Mercedes Tigers offense last season was led by one of the top running backs in the RGV: Robert Sanchez.

As a junior, the star out of the backfield finished with just shy of 2,000 yards from scrimmage and posted a whopping 28 touchdowns. That is over half of the total number of touchdowns Mercedes scored as a team last season.

"Robert's a great individual, he's also a great competitor," Mercedes head coach Roger Adame said of his star running back. "Every drill, you think every drill is a game drill. He pushes the other guys. Just seeing him practice... He's able to show why he's one of the most explosive players out there and his leadership, tenacity, and conditioning is [excellent]."

With Sanchez returning for his senior season, the team is certainly excited for what he can do out of the backfield. However, the Tigers are also confident in the entire offense as a whole. Adame brought in a new offensive coordinator this year with the goal of helping build out the offense around Sanchez.

Mercedes also returns senior quarterback Diego Bravo, who showed flashes of his high potential throughout his junior season while splitting time at the quarterback position.

"Opportunities are out there every play. No doubt they have the explosive ability. They're true competitors," Adame added when speaking on Bravo and Sanchez. "They know what their expectations are of themselves and for the team. Really their leadership skills and how they're pushing each other is really what excites me."

Though the offense gets much of the attention, Adame is also excited about what his defense is bringing to the table.

"We have Isaiah Valdez at corner, we have Bryan Sanchez on the defensive line, we've got guys at key positions, we've got Jarren as well, one of our linebackers, so these guys are relentless," Adame said.

The defensive unit, along with the rest of the team, is rallying around their motto of 'work in the dark' with the mindset that their efforts will show up on the field on gamedays.

"Here at Mercedes, we believe in defense. We believe defense wins championships," Adame added. "It's all effort, we've done this since Day 1 and I started as a defensive coordinator back in the day and it was always play fast and physical and that's the way we wanna play and that's the type of football these guys are playing."

The Tigers are also focused very much on coming out ready for their district opener. Last year, it was a 21-7 loss to Edcouch-Elsa. That ultimately proved to be the deciding game in the district title race. That matchup is set for October 10th in Mercedes.