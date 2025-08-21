Two-a-Day Tour 2025: Weslaco Panthers

The Weslaco panthers were one win short of a district title last season. This year they’re back to work hoping to do enough to wear the crown as district champions when November rolls around.

“We just came up short but we did learn from that game and we have some returners who also learned from that game," said Weslaco head football coach Roy Stroman.

The Panthers have a new quarterback entering the new season: Chris Luna. After being a 1,000-yard receiver last year for the Panthers, Luna is up for the challenge of taking on the role of QB.

“Wherever Stroman needs me, it’s been like that since my sophomore year, I’ve been in a different position every year, been ready for every single position... I have playmakers at receiver, all I have to do is get them the rock and they’re gonna score," said Luna.

The defense has been showing up day in and day out with redemption on their minds. With a new coordinator, the Panthers believe that the hard work will pay off in the new year.

“Every day it’s been a grind for us, the D-line trying to make up for last year, every day we like to see the d-line in the weight room," said Weslaco senor linebacker, Matthew Menez.

Even with 38 seniors departing off of last year's team, that doesn't stop the Panthers. This new team is full of playmakers ready to put on a show, no matter what it takes.

“Here it’s a 3A mentality in a 6A program and that’s the way we’re treating this so you’re going to see a lot of guys play both ways and they love that," said Stroman.

The Panthers first game is on August 29th against their former district foes, the Harlingen Cardinals. They start district play against La Joya in Week 7.