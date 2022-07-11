x

Two-A-Day Tour: Edcouch-Elsa

3 years 10 months 2 weeks ago Monday, August 20 2018 Aug 20, 2018 August 20, 2018 11:22 PM August 20, 2018 in Sports

ELSA - It's football time again in the Rio Grande Valley. The 2018 season is now underway with teams back on the field to prepare for the upcoming schedule. Practice makes perfect!  CHANNEL 5 SPORTS again this season offers a look at every varsity team in the area.  Tonight's Two-A-Day tour stop is at Edcouch-Elsa.

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days