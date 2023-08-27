x

Two-A-Day Tour: Edcouch-Elsa Yellowjackets

1 week 4 days 7 hours ago Tuesday, August 15 2023 Aug 15, 2023 August 15, 2023 9:01 PM August 15, 2023 in Sports
By: Brandon Benitez

EDCOUCH, Texas -- The Edcouch-Elsa Yellowjackets are bringing back a more experienced hive. They're building off making the playoffs last season, and think they have what it takes to go on a deeper run this year.

