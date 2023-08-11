x

Two-A-Day Tour: Edinburg North Cougars

By: Brandon Benitez

EDINBURG, Texas -- Edinburg North won a District 31-6A title last season snapping a 21-year title drought. After a disappointing bi-district round loss to Los Fresnos, this year's Cougars squad is ready to for an even deeper run.

With 30 returning lettermen, Edinburg North likes their chances at winning back-to-back district titles

