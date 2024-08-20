Two-a-Day Tour: Mcallen Memorial Mustangs

The Mustangs finished off last season with a 5-2 district record making it to the first round of playoffs where they lost to Harlingen South 10-7. This year RB JP Garza and QB Kane Coy are back for another run together looking to make it further into the playoffs.

"I think our district is one of the toughest in the state of Texas," said Head Coach Moses Patterson "Week in and week out it's going to be a fight."