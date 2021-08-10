x

Two-A-Day Tour: Porter Cowboys

By: Brandon Benitez

BROWNSVILLE - The Porter Cowboys saw their season end abruptly in 2020. They started 3-2 but couldn't play their regular season finale due to COVID-19. The Cowboys are back and hoping to break through this year and make the playoffs for the first time since 2015. 

