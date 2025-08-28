Two-A-Day Tour: Progreso Red Ants

The Progreso Red Ants are striving for a culture change. It starts at the top with the new Head Coach Mauricio Villegas, the former Defensive Coordinator at Santa Maria.

"We have great kids here from what I've seen and I'm getting the support that I need from the community. It was about time that I took a chance and what a better way than to come here to Progreso and start changing thing," says Head Coach Mauricio Villegas.

The Red Ants snapped a 35 game losing streak last year with a blowout win over Kaufer but finished the season with a 1-9 overall record.

"All these guys are here to play and do what they have to do. That's what's motivating us. The coaches, the culture and the way we want to do things around here," Said Junior Quarterback Sam Hernandez.