Two-A-Day Tour: Roma Gladiators

5 hours 3 minutes 57 seconds ago Saturday, August 19 2023 Aug 19, 2023 August 19, 2023 7:32 PM August 19, 2023 in Sports
By: Brandon Benitez

ROMA, Texas -- The Roma Gladiators have the second most returning lettermen this season, including a few All-State selections.

The Gladiators, who've never won a district title in the school's 33-year-history, think this could be their year.

