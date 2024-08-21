Two-a-Day Tour: Roma Gladiators
Roma Gladiators are coming off their first district title in program history in a three way tie with Mission Veterans Memorial and Pioneer. They're looking to make it back to the playoffs for the third year in a row with new quarterback Jorge Tamayo.
"Tamayo is a smart kid," Said Head Coach Francisco Villanueva "He knows the offense, he runs well. And we're a running team."
More News
News Video
-
Brownsville City Commission approve metro fare increase
-
Medical Breakthroughs: Doctors using hepatic infusion pump to treat cancer
-
Symposium held to address Valley water supply
-
McAllen city leaders place two anti-corruption propositions on November ballot
-
Sheriff’s office: Bull attack believed to be responsible for death of Donna...