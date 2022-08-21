Two-A-Day Tour: Santa Maria Cougars
SANTA MARIA - The Santa Maria Cougars were back in the playoffs in 2021 and after a 2020 season in which they played just one game due to COVID-19. Now the Cougars are hoping to have a big year as they bring back a lot of varsity experience. Check out the preview for the Cougars in the video above.
