Two-A-Day Tour: Santa Maria Cougars

4 hours 51 minutes 21 seconds ago Saturday, August 20 2022 Aug 20, 2022 August 20, 2022 9:44 PM August 20, 2022 in Sports - High School
By: Alex Del Barrio

SANTA MARIA - The Santa Maria Cougars were back in the playoffs in 2021 and after a 2020 season in which they played just one game due to COVID-19. Now the Cougars are hoping to have a big year as they bring back a lot of varsity experience. Check out the preview for the Cougars in the video above.

