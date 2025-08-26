Two men sentenced in connection with death of Santa Rosa teen

Alberto Sanchez and Julian Casarez. Photo credit: Cameron County jail records

Two men were sentenced on Tuesday after pleading guilty to the murder of a Santa Rosa teen.

Julian Casarez, 20, and Alberto Sanchez, 19, were sentenced to 30 years and 25 years, respectively, on a murder charge, according to the Cameron County District Attorney's Office.

Both men pleaded guilty in July 2025 to murdering 16-year-old Fernando Martinez. Martinez was fatally shot outside a Santa Rosa apartment complex on Jan. 26, 2023.

As previously reported, Casarez and Sanchez were part of a “criminal enterprise.” According to Cameron County District Attorney Luis V. Saenz, the suspects targeted “drug dealers” selling vaping pens, oils and cartridges. The group would contact the seller to meet with them to purchase the items, but would end up stealing the items and “exchanging gunfire” if the seller fought back, Saenz said.

Martinez was selling those products and died after meeting with the suspects, Saenz said.

Sanchez was previously identified as the leader of the group.

A third suspect, 22-year-old Josue Torres, was also arrested in connection with the death. Cameron County court records say his trial is set to begin in December 2025.