Two students arrested after making threat towards Harlingen High School

Two freshmen students from Dr. Abraham P. Cano Freshman Academy were arrested Sunday after making a threat towards Harlingen High School, according to a post from the Harlingen Police Department.

On Sunday, police received information about the threat made towards the school.

The Harlingen Police Department immediately responded and identified the two students who made the threats.

Both students were arrested and charged with felony terroristic threat, according to the post.