Nearly 200 reports of celebratory gunfire made during New Year’s holiday, Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office says
Almost 200 calls of celebratory gunfire were made during New Year's Eve, the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office said.
The calls were made between 7 p.m. on New Year’s Eve and 7 a.m. on New Year’s Day.
Of those calls, 10 involved property damage, such as bullets hitting homes with people inside.
No one was seriously hurt, but authorities warn firing a gun into the air — even on private property — is illegal and dangerous.
“You're not allowed to do that even if you're in your own property because that bullet is going to go somewhere,” Raul Gonzalez, a spokesperson with the sheriff’s office, said. "Those bullets can travel and there could be a car driving by and somebody can get hurt."
The sheriff's office said those who are caught could face criminal charges.
