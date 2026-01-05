New Mercedes ordinance requires registration of private water wells

Mercedes is cracking down on private water wells as part of a new conservation push.

As part of the ordinance approved in December, everyone living within city limits must register their private pumps or risk being fined.

According to Mercedes City Manager Alberto Perez, the move is about tracking water consumption.

“We were monitoring people overwatering when we're in a drought,” Perez said.

Perez said both well water and city water come from the same aquifer. To protect that shared resource, the city is starting an outreach campaign.

“We're going to notify them with a letter, we're going to send code enforcement reminding them, we'll give them a grace period, we'll help them register,” Perez said.

Those who fail to comply could face fines of up to $500.

