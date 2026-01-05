Team Brownsville drops 501c3 status, teams up with New York non-profit as part of name change

A Brownsville charity helping asylum seekers who legally came to the country has a new name.

On Jan. 1, Team Brownsville officially changed its name to “Madrinas de Justicia.”

A Madrinas de Justicia volunteer said the change was necessary following an investigation from the Texas Attorney General.

“We dropped our 501c3, and we joined up with Grannies Respond in New York,” Kathy Harrington said. “So we will be working with them and we will be using their 501c3. We will have no legal connections in Texas.”

The group said they’re still committed to helping provide humanitarian aid to asylum seekers such as food, water and other basic necessities.

Team Brownsville originally started in 2018.