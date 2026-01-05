Teen charged with murder following Pharr shooting
An 18-year-old male was charged with murder after one man died in a Saturday shooting, according to a spokesperson with the Pharr Police Department.
Emanuel Flores was arrested after Pharr police officers responded to a residence on the 700 block of Chickadee Street Saturday at around 11:30 p.m.
Officers at the scene found an unresponsive 45-year-old man with gunshot wounds, according to a police spokesperson. The unidentified victim died at the scene.
Flores was arrested at the scene without incident, police said. He was arraigned on a murder charge on Sunday and had his bond set at $750,000.
“The motive for the shooting remains under investigation,” police said.
Hidalgo County jail records say the Edcouch teen remains jailed as of Monday evening.
