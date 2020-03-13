TxDOT Launches Annual ‘Click It or Ticket’ Campaign

EDINBURG – On May 10, the Texas Department of Transportation will hold a press conference at the Edinburg Conference Center at Renaissance as a part of their 'Click It or Ticket' campaign to urge Texans to Buckle Up.

There will be a vast backdrop of ‘GHOST SHOES’ that commemorate the 929 unbuckled lives lost across the state in 2017.

TxDOT’s Pharr District, which encompasses much of the southern Rio Grande Valley, saw 83 motor vehicle traffic crashes in which unrestrained occupants’ sustained fatal or serious injuries in 2017. These crashes resulted in 35 fatalities and 59 serious injuries.

Buckling up is the single most effective step drivers and passengers can take to protect themselves in a crash.

As part of the annual “Click It or Ticket” campaign, Texas law enforcement officers will increase their efforts from May 21 to June 3 to ticket unbuckled drivers and passengers.