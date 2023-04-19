TxDOT urging drivers to drive safely around construction zones after employee hit while on the job

An employee with the Texas Department of Transportation says a recent accident served as a wake-up call.

David Valdez conducts roadside inspections for TxxDOT and said his truck was hit last week.

“As I was passing through the job zone, a person came and hit me from behind, sending me into oncoming traffic,” Valdez recalled. “Luckily, there was nobody coming at that time, and I was able to move out of the way."

Valdez wasn't injured, and says he's thankful things didn't turn out worse.

With so much constructing happening in the Valley, Valdez said he hopes his story will encourage more people to pay attention to workers like him.

“This was a close call for me, hopefully it won't happen again,” Valdez said.

Watch the video above for the full story.