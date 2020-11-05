U.S. Rep. Vicente Gonzalez wins third term

U.S. Rep. Vicente Gonzalez, D-McAllen, will return to Washington for a third term.

The Associated Press called the race for Gonzalez on Tuesday night.

Gonzalez defeated Republican challenger Monica De La Cruz-Hernandez, a local businesswoman.

Hidalgo County anchors the congressional district, which runs north from the border through rural South Texas to the outskirts of San Antonio.

Gonzalez won nearly 61% of about 123,000 ballots cast by mail and during early voting in Hidalgo County, according to preliminary results published by the Hidalgo County Elections Department.

The Hidalgo County numbers do not include Election Day results and remain unofficial until canvassed.

De La Cruz-Hernandez, meanwhile, won nearly 65% of about 61,000 ballots cast in conservative Guadalupe County, according to final results published by Guadalupe County Elections Department.

The Guadalupe County total includes mail-in ballots, early voting and Election Day numbers.

